Disney to debut Raven sitcom

Disney Channel welcomes its first multicamera sitcom, That's So Raven, after New Year's.

The half-hour show, starring The Cosby Show veteran Raven-Symone as a psychic teen, debuts Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

That's So Raven is produced by Brookwell McNamara Entertainment in association with Disney Channel.