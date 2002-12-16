Disney to debut Raven sitcom
Disney Channel welcomes its first multicamera sitcom, That's So Raven, after New Year's.
The half-hour show, starring The Cosby Show veteran Raven-Symone as a psychic teen, debuts Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
That's So Raven is produced by Brookwell McNamara Entertainment in association with Disney Channel.
