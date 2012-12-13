Disney, Cox Reach Carriage Renewal Deal

The Walt Disney Company and Cox Communications reached a long-term

carriage deal that includes carriage of ESPN and its suite of digital and

online services, the companies announced Thursday.

As part of the new multiyear agreement, authenticated Cox

subscribers will receive immediate access to the WatchESPN digital service as

well as WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney XD and WATCH Disney Junior, which

will launch next week.

Financial terms of the agreement were not available at

presstime.

In total approximately 70 services are covered by the deal

including the new ABC News/Univision Joint Venture as well as broadcast network

ABC, the upstart Longhorn Network, ABC Family, Disney Channel, Disney

Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic,

ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN 3D, ESPN GamePlan, ESPN Full Court,

ESPN3, and retransmission consent for KABC-TV, as well as more than 10

high-definition networks.

The Cox deal marks the third major renewal deal for Disney.

Earlier this year it reached similar deals with Comcast and Cablevision Systems

Corp.

