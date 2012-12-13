Disney, Cox Reach Carriage Renewal Deal
The Walt Disney Company and Cox Communications reached a long-term
carriage deal that includes carriage of ESPN and its suite of digital and
online services, the companies announced Thursday.
As part of the new multiyear agreement, authenticated Cox
subscribers will receive immediate access to the WatchESPN digital service as
well as WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney XD and WATCH Disney Junior, which
will launch next week.
Financial terms of the agreement were not available at
presstime.
In total approximately 70 services are covered by the deal
including the new ABC News/Univision Joint Venture as well as broadcast network
ABC, the upstart Longhorn Network, ABC Family, Disney Channel, Disney
Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic,
ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN 3D, ESPN GamePlan, ESPN Full Court,
ESPN3, and retransmission consent for KABC-TV, as well as more than 10
high-definition networks.
The Cox deal marks the third major renewal deal for Disney.
Earlier this year it reached similar deals with Comcast and Cablevision Systems
Corp.
