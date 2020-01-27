Disney+ Close to U.K. Distribution Deal with Sky
Comcast-owned satellite TV company would integrate SVOD service into its Sky Q video system
Comcast-owned United Kingdom satellite TV operator Sky is “on the verge” of signing a deal to integrate Disney+ directly into its Sky Q advanced video system, the London Telegraph reported.
Sky Q is similar to Comcast’s X1 platform in the U.S. Speaking last week during Comcast’s fourth-quarter earnings report, CEO Brian Roberts said the company is seeking to have Sky Q achieve “X1 like penetration levels as quickly as possible.” As of the end of Q4, the system is in around 42% of Sky pay TV homes.
With Disney+ enjoying brisk uptake in the U.S. since its Nov. 12 debut, reaching a current level of 23 million subscribers, according to one estimate. Native integration into a major UK pay TV operator’s flagship operating system would be a great way to start a European invasion.
According to the Telegraph, the service would debut on March 24 on Sky and be priced at £5.99 per month, around $7.83 in U.S. dollars. Disney+ packages family-oriented movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Lucas Film and National Geographic.
Notably, Sky’s rivals, Virgin Media and BT, would still be allowed to distribute Disney+, they just couldn’t natively integrate the SVOD service into their operating systems.
