Disney Channels Including ABC and ESPN Pulled From YouTube TV Programming Grid Amid Carriage Battle

ESPN, ABC and about a dozen other Disney-owned programming networks disappeared from YouTube TV's programming grid at 12 a.m. EST, with Google and Disney apparently unable to reach agreement on a new program licensing deal.

Numerous YouTube TV customers began tweeting early Saturday morning that ESPN's coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves pro basketball game suddenly went dark for them on their pay TV service.

Google said earlier this week that it was in negotiations with Disney over a new program licensing deal for YouTube TV, and if one wasn't reached by the end of the week, Disney channels including ABC and a dozen cable networks, FX also included, would go dark on the live-streaming service.

YouTube TV is an OTT service that bundles more than 70 broadcast and cable networks in a live-streamed bundle for $65 a month. It's the largest of the so-called virtual MVPDs (vMVPDs), with analysts speculating that the service has more than 4 million customers.

Google said earlier this week that it would cut the price of YouTube TV by $15 a month if a new programming deal with Disney couldn't be worked out by the deadline.