Disney Channel Gives ‘Descendants 3’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Aug. 11).

On the strength of 198.7 million TV ad impressions, Disney Channel’s musical-fantasy telefilm Descendants 3 is the most-promoted programming in our ranking; the network also snags fourth place for a general Disney Channel promo that encourages viewers to volunteer in their communities.

A new entrant in our ranking, TNT and TBS’s Chasing the Cure, gets promoted in second place, while Discovery continues to drum up excitement for our previous chart-topper, Serengeti, in third. Closing out the top five: HGTV’s promo for Flip or Flop.

Notably, Disney Channel’s general promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (117) in our ranking, getting 17% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).