Dish to Market AT&T Fiber Home Internet

After signing a $5 billion MVNO agreement with AT&T last summer, Dish is getting further into business with the Dallas wireless giant, agreeing to sell AT&T fiber home internet service to satellite TV and its own wireless customers.

"Dish is always looking for ways to improve the overall customer experience," said Amir Ahmed, executive VP of DISH TV. "Adding AT&T Internet to our robust lineup of TV and home integration services enhances our ability to provide better overall service, technology and value to our customers."

Dish already bundles ISP services from Frontier, Cox and CenturyLink. However, with AT&T spinning of Dish's satellite TV rival, DirecTV, last summer, there seems to be a lot of discussion between the two companies.

Notably, Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen continues to describe a merger between the companies' respective satellite TV services as "inevitable."

" Through this new arrangement with Dish, we're able to do just that by seamlessly offering our super-fast broadband services to more customers across the nation," said Jenifer Robertson, exec VP and general manager of mass markets for AT&T Communications. "This is another step towards our goal of becoming the best broadband provider in America."