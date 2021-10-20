Dish Signals $5 Price Increase Across Satellite TV Tiers

Dish Network, pay TV's most enthusiastic carriage warrior, remains locked in a retrans dispute with station group Tegna, and it recently took down AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports RSNs, too.

But all that pushing back apparently isn't enough to stave off a significant, $5-a-month price increase across most Dish linear satellite TV tiers, effective Nov. 16. Here's a list of Dish tiers and what their prices are going up to:

(Image credit: Dish Network)

"The price that we pay for programming continues to rise," Dish said in a note on its landing page, announcing the increase. "In fact, the fastest growing cost we and all other TV providers have is driven by the cost we pay the programmers. We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible. Unfortunately, you may have observed some channel interruptions because of this."

There doesn't appear to be a price increase happening at Dish's more price-sensitive virtual MVPD, Sling TV, at this time.