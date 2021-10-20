Dish Signals $5 Price Increase Across Satellite TV Tiers
Dish attributes the bump to--surprise--the 'rising costs of programming'
Dish Network, pay TV's most enthusiastic carriage warrior, remains locked in a retrans dispute with station group Tegna, and it recently took down AT&T SportsNet and Root Sports RSNs, too.
But all that pushing back apparently isn't enough to stave off a significant, $5-a-month price increase across most Dish linear satellite TV tiers, effective Nov. 16. Here's a list of Dish tiers and what their prices are going up to:
"The price that we pay for programming continues to rise," Dish said in a note on its landing page, announcing the increase. "In fact, the fastest growing cost we and all other TV providers have is driven by the cost we pay the programmers. We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible. Unfortunately, you may have observed some channel interruptions because of this."
There doesn't appear to be a price increase happening at Dish's more price-sensitive virtual MVPD, Sling TV, at this time.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.