DISH Programming Director Departs for Hallmark Channel
Erin McIlvain, director of programming at DISH Network, has joined Hallmark Channel as VP, national accounts.
She will be
primarily responsible for negotiating affilate deals, but will also work
on strategic cross-platform opportunities, according to Hallmark.
Her resume also includes a posting in Hong Kong for EchoStar, where she launched a 36-channel service.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.