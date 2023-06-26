Dish Network C-suite Remains Volatile, COO Narayan Iyengar Becomes the Latest Departure

As Dish Network endures the painful transition from satellite TV company to wireless provider, and tries to stay out of bankruptcy court in the process, the C suite remains a bit volatile.

Late last week, the company disclosed in an SEC filing that chief operating officer Narayan Iyengar, a former Disney e-commerce executive who'd been with Dish only since March 2022, has left the company.

Dish's executive structure is a little unclear to outsiders these days. But there do seem to be a lot of comings and goings.

John Swieringa was hired as COO of Dish Wireless early in 2022, just before Iyengar joined the company.

In April, the company's exec VP of retail wireless, Stephen Stoklis, who reported to Swieringa, ankled.

In January, chief commercial officer Stephen Bye left the company.