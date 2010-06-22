Dish Drops Four of Disney's HD Channels in Carriage Dispute
Dish Network has dropped four HD channels from Walt Disney Co. --
Disney Channel HD, Disney XD HD, ABC Family HD and ESPNews HD -- with
the satellite operator claiming the programmer is asking for
"significant" carriage fees.
The standard-definition versions of
those four channels are still available on Dish, as are ESPN HD and
ESPN2 HD.
