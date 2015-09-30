Trending

Dish and Tegna Agree to Extension

Dish Network and Tegna—formerly Gannett—said they have agreed to a 24-hour extension on their retransmission consent talks.

Their current agreement was set to expire at 7 p.m.

Wednesday night is also the deadline for a number of other retransmission consent agreements to expire, including Tribune Media with AT&T U-verse and Media General with AT&T's DirecTV.