Dish and Tegna Agree to Extension
Dish Network and Tegna—formerly Gannett—said they have agreed to a 24-hour extension on their retransmission consent talks.
Their current agreement was set to expire at 7 p.m.
Wednesday night is also the deadline for a number of other retransmission consent agreements to expire, including Tribune Media with AT&T U-verse and Media General with AT&T's DirecTV.
