Dish and Cox End Long Retrans Dispute, Restore 14 Stations in 10 Markets

Dish Network has announced a multi-year agreement with Cox Media Group to restore 14 stations in 10 markets that had been blacked out on the satellite TV operator’s platforms since July.

Dish didn’t announce terms of the agreement with Cox, which is owned by Apollo Global Management.

Dish, which is often involved in multiple broadcast retransmission disputes at any given time, is still at odds with Nexstar, with 164 stations in 115 markets blacked out.

This is the second retrans dispute for Dish and Apollo this year. In January, Apollo pulled 18 stations in 10 markets it had recently purchased from Northwest Broadcasting. That dispute has since been mitigated by a series of short-term extensions, restoring the affected channels. A multi-year deal hasn't been hammered out yet, however.

As for the just resolved Cox dispute, the satellite TV service provider had earlier taken Apollo to court to determine if the private equity firm prematurely terminated its carriage agreement with Dish when it acquired the Cox Media stations in 2019. In January, the Cook County (Illinois) Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order that kept the stations available to Dish customers. The case was later moved to federal court, and on July 20 the restraining order was dissolved.

Here are the Cox stations being restored on Dish:

WSB-TV, Channel 2 (ABC, Atlanta, GA)

WFXT-TV, Channel 25 (Fox, Boston, MA)

WSOC-TV, Channel 9 (ABC, Charlotte, NC)

WAXN-TV, Channel 64 (IND, Charlotte, NC)

WHIO-TV, Channel 7 (CBS, Dayton, OH)

WFOX-TV, Channel 30 (Fox, Jacksonville, FL)

WFOX2-TV, Channel 32 (MNT, Jacksonville, FL)

WHBQ-TV, Channel 13 (Fox, Memphis, TN)

WFTV-TV, Channel 9 (ABC, Orlando, FL)

WRDQ-TV, Channel 27 (IND, Orlando, FL)

WPXI-TV, Channel 11 (NBC, Pittsburgh, PA)

KIRO-TV, Channel 7 (CBS, Seattle, WA)

KOKI-TV, Channel 23 (Fox, Tulsa, OK)

KMYT-TV, Channel 41 (MNT, Tulsa, OK)