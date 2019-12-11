Discovery Gives ‘Man Vs Bear’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 8).

On the strength of 266.4 million TV ad impressions, Discovery’s Man Vs Bear is the most-promoted show in our ranking. Fox hypes its “holiday event series” The Moodys Christmas in second, while Hallmark Channel also celebrates the season with a “Heart of Christmas” network promo, presented by Eggland’s Best Eggs, in fourth place.

And CBS, in addition to taking third place for Evil, grabs fifth to promote All Rise.

Notably, the Hallmark spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (116) in our ranking, getting 16% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).