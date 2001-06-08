Discovery Kids going digital
Discovery Networks wants its children's network to grow up. Discovery is pulling Discovery Kids' weekend programming off the Discovery Channel and plans to focus more resources and investment on growing the digital kids network. Discovery Kids' commercial-free pre-school programming block will be carried on The Learning Channel plans in the fourth quarter 2002. Discovery Kids was launched in 1996 and currently reaches about 15 million subscribers worldwide. - Allison Romano
