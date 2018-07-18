Discovery Gives Shark Week TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 15).

On the strength of 217 million TV ad impressions, Discovery swims to the top of our ranking with its promo for Shark Week. Last time it was in fifth place. Meanwhile, our previous chart-topper, CBS’s new obstacle-course competition show TKO: Total Knock Out, still gets major promo love, landing at No. 3. And once again a promo for FX’s drug-world saga Snowfall grabs second place.

Related: Discovery, Nat Geo Wild Jump the Shark With Summer Stunts

Closing out our chart: HGTV with its network sizzle promo, celebrating multiple series, in fourth place, and a Desert Flippers-specific promo in fifth.

Notably, HGTV’s sizzle promo scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (146) in our ranking, getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).