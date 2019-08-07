Discovery Gives ‘Serengeti’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Aug. 4).

On the strength of 411.7 million TV ad impressions, Discovery’s Serengeti is the most-promoted show in our ranking; the network also snags second place for Shark Week (it was in full swing during our measurement window) and fifth for Undercover Billionaire.

For the second week in a row, reality TV entirely dominates our chart, which is rounded out by HGTV promoting Flip or Flop in third place and TLC hyping 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in fourth.

Notably, Flip or Flop earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (138) in our ranking, getting 38% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).