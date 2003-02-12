Discovery adds Monster House
Discovery Channel is expanding its "Monster" programming franchise.
The cable network is prepping a new home-improvement show titled
Monster House, a spinoff of Discovery's automotive remake show,
Monster Garage.
On Monster House, a crew of handymen will take an abode and remodel
with a theme -- say, a Las Vegas casino.
The new series, which will air Monday nights after Monster Garage,
will debut in the second quarter.
