Discovery adds Monster House

Discovery Channel is expanding its "Monster" programming franchise.

The cable network is prepping a new home-improvement show titled
Monster House, a spinoff of Discovery's automotive remake show,
Monster Garage.

On Monster House, a crew of handymen will take an abode and remodel
with a theme -- say, a Las Vegas casino.

The new series, which will air Monday nights after Monster Garage,
will debut in the second quarter.