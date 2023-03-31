DirecTV Stream Set-tops Gain Support for Apple TV App

DirecTV said that the Apple TV app, and by extension, the Apple TV+ subscription streaming service, are now supported by the proprietary DirecTV Stream Android TV-based set-top.

Users of the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K connected TV devices, as well as iOS mobile phones and tablets, have been able to use the DirecTV Stream app to watch their virtual pay TV subscription on their Apple gadgets for some time.

But this is the first time DirecTV Stream users can use the Apple TV app on the CPE leased to them by DirecTV.

This latest arrangement seems to signal a stepped up level of collaboration between Apple and DirecTV.

Last month, the pair announced that Apple TV's MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball packages will be available in thousands of restaurants, bars and other establishments via DirecTV for Business.