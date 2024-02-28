DirecTV Restores Service After Nationwide Satellite TV Outage

DirecTV said it has restored service on all of its channels after a satellite issue caused a nationwide pay TV outage on Tuesday.

“Following a space event, our team of engineers and rocket scientists repositioned the satellite and have successfully restored all channels,” DirecTV told NextTV in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Thousands of DirecTV satellite TV users began reporting service disruptions Tuesday morning, according to DownDetector.com. Some affected subscribers described seeing a “771” error code, which indicates the receiver is having trouble communicating with their satellite dish.

Troubled peaked Tuesday afternoon, with 1,378 reports, but complaints continued to trickle in early Wednesday morning.

According to DownDetector.com, locations of concentration included New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Miami.

The outage came less than a week after tens of thousands of AT&T customers lost phone service due to a nearly 12-hour network blackout.

AT&T is offering $5 per account for customers who may have been affected by the telecom’s Feb. 22 outage, which CEO John Stankey said is “essentially a full day of service.”