DirecTV offers Wink
DirecTV Interactive is up and running with the help of Wink. More than 1 million DirecTV customers with Wink-capable RCA DirecTV receivers have received a software download to bring Wink to their TV sets.
Thirty interactive broadcast channels are available, including dedicated DirecTV interactive channels and networks-among them NBC, CBS, CNN, ESPN, The Weather Channel, E!, TBS and CNBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.