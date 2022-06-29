DirecTV Hospitality Adds Netflix, Re-Ups with Marriott and Hyatt

With DirecTV re-upping hospitality deals with Hyatt and Marriott, and adding Netflix, moms everywhere can keep screaming, "Get off the screens! We can watch Netflix when we get home."

DirecTV Business Solutions announced multiyear renewals of deals to deliver in-room video entertainment to thousands of Hyatt and Marriott hotels around the world.

Meanwhile, it will also immediately integrate Netflix into its DirecTV Hospitality cloud-based solution.

Too tired to get out of your room to see the boring old Eiffel Tower? It's not like it's going anywhere. You stay in the room and catch up on Stranger Things.

"As millions of Americans hit the road this summer, whether for business or for pleasure, it brings me great pride that they will have access to DirecTV as part of their guest room entertainment experience across destinations near and far,” said Doug Eichler, senior VP of DirecTV Business Solutions, in a statement.

Revenue for DirecTV’s Business Solutions unit has been a bit hard to decipher since AT&T swallowed up the pay TV company seven years ago in an ill-fated 2015 purchase. But the division was one of DirecTV’s higher-margin endeavors at the time. ■