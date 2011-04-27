Digital+ Launches 3D Demo Channel on SES ASTRA

Spanish multichannel operator Digital+ has launched a 3D demo channel on SES ASTRA, boosting the total number of 3D channels handled by the direct-to-home satellite system to eight.

Digital+ was the first multichannel provider to launch 3D programming in Spain. The new channel, which is called Canal+ 3D Demo and broadcast free to air across Europe on SES ASTRA's orbital position 23.5 degrees East, is designed to allow installers and retailers to showcase 3D television in locations where they are selling Digital+ to consumers. It will feature such programming as film and concert clips.

In addition to Canal+ 3D Demo, other providers of stereoscopic TV channels on SES ASTRA include BSkyB in the UK, Canal+ in France, Sky in Germany, Viasat in Scandinavia, Brava 3D and Penthouse 3D. SES ASTRA also has its own 3D demo channel bringing the total number of 3D channel.

"As [an] industry partner and technical service provider, we seek bringing innovations such as 3D forward," noted Ferdinand Kayser, president and CEO of SES ASTRA in a statement. "The fact that the leading Spanish pay-TV operator has chosen SES ASTRA demonstrates the confidence Europe's broadcasters have in our technical expertise and know-how. In view of the fast ramp up of 3D channels together with accelerating 3D TV screen sales, we are confident that 3D will soon establish itself as a premium layer of television."