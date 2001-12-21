Dietz named CTO at Insight
Insight Communications Co. Inc. has upped Charlie Dietz to chief technical
officer.
Dietz, who joined the company in 1996, was most recently vice president of
engineering.
He'll report to Insight chief operating officer and chief financial officer
Kim Kelly.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.