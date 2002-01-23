DIC gets piece of 4Kids deal
Children's programmer DIC Entertainment is going to help 4Kids Entertainment Inc.
program the newly acquired weekend kids' block on Fox.
Last week, 4Kids signed a four-year, $100 million deal to lease
six hours of time on Fox.
DIC president Andy Heyward said his company could supply up to three hours of
programming, including two hours of Federal Communications Commission-friendly fare.
