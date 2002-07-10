Diaz leaves KABC
Laura Diaz, a popular anchor and reporter at KABC-TV Los Angeles for nearly
two decades, will be leaving the station for local rival KCBS-TV.
Diaz has been anchoring KABC's 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. The announcement
that she was leaving was made first at KABC.
Her start date has not been announced.
