Trending

Diaz leaves KABC

By

Laura Diaz, a popular anchor and reporter at KABC-TV Los Angeles for nearly
two decades, will be leaving the station for local rival KCBS-TV.

Diaz has been anchoring KABC's 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. The announcement
that she was leaving was made first at KABC.

Her start date has not been announced.