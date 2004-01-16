Trending

DeVitre Joins Warner Bros. Distribution Shop

Fox Cable veteran Mark DeVitre is joining Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution as VP of sales. He’s charged with domestic licensing for movies, TV series, miniseries, made-for-TV films, and specials for basic and premium cable nets.

Most recently, he was senior VP and general manager for Fox Movie Channel and, before that, was senior VP of operations for FX Networks.