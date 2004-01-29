Detillio Named New WTOG-TV Chief
Viacom Inc. has tapped Frank Detillio to succeed Mike Conway as vice president and general manager of its UPN affiliate WTOG-TV Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. Conway is retiring this month.
Detillio most recently had been VP and general manager of ABC affiliate WBMA-TV Birmingham, Ala.
