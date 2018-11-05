‘Deadwood’ Film Production Has Begun

HBO has begun production on its Deadwood movie in Los Angeles. David Milch has written the screenplay and Daniel Minahan directs.

Western drama series Deadwood, set in a somewhat lawless mining town in the Black Hills of South Dakota in 1876, ran on HBO from 2004 to 2006, with a total of 36 episodes. Milch created the series.

In the film, the characters are reunited after ten years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, and all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity has brought about.

Returning cast members for the movie include Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst).

The film will also feature new cast member Jade Pettyjohn (Caroline).

The TV series was nominated for 28 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning eight.

The film is executive produced by Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant.