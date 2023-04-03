Deadline Extended for Future’s Best of Show 2023 at NAB Show Awards

Future has extended the nominations deadline for its Best of Show 2023 at NAB Show awards (opens in new tab) by one week to April 7. The prestigious annual awards, now in their 10th year, recognize outstanding products and solutions in the Media & Entertainment tech sector shown at the NAB Show.

The awards, from the industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one of the TV sector’s most-attended shows. There are a range of benefits from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display and a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our brands, including Broadcasting+Cable, Next TV, TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Mix and TVBEurope.

The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show (April 15-19) and submit nominations (nominees pay a fee to enter). All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide (opens in new tab).)