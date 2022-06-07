Dead-Ender AT&T U-Verse Tops in Pay TV Customer Satisfaction for a Fifth Straight Year
AT&T stopped selling new U-verse TV subscriptions over two years ago, and it spun off the unit along with DirecTV last year. But its legacy customers still seem to love it.
For a fifth consecutive year, U-verse TV — the bundled subscription video service AT&T stopped selling to new customers in April 2020, and spun off last year — topped the American Customer Satisfaction Index for pay TV services.
For its ACSI Telecommunications Study 2021-2022 report, the ACSI polled 23,605 U.S. telecom consumers from April 2021 to March 2022. U-verse, which is now managed by the DirecTV unit spun off to private equity last year, scored a 73 on ACSI's 0-100 index, down 1 point from the 2021 survey.
U-verse has actually topped the pay TV portion of the ASCI telecom survey since 2017, followed closely by the last different provider to lead the list, Verizon Fios, which has perennially topped the survey’s ISP section, as well.
Notably, T-Mobile — which just entered the ISP business last year with the introduction of its 5G fixed wireless service — ranks second on the ISP list, and first on an ACSI ranking of in-home Wi-Fi providers.
Comcast’s Xfinity and Charter's Spectrum platforms, the Nos. 1 and 2 providers of high-speed internet services in America, rank behind all three telcos — Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile — on both the ISP and in-home Wi-Fi lists.
The ACSI also ranks streaming providers, too, but its ranker is a little whack, placing a digital store (the Microsoft Store) atop a list that also includes SVOD providers like Disney Plus and Netflix. Seems pretty apples and oranges to us. ■
