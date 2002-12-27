Dave visits troops
CBS late-night star David Letterman spent Christmas with American troops at
a military base in southern Afghanistan.
Letterman flew into the base at Kandahar on Christmas Eve and ate dinner
with the troops.
A trip to another base was canceled due to weather conditions, according to
reports.
