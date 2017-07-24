Dale Earnhardt Jr. Joins NBC Sports Racing Team

One of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is joining NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR coverage beginning next year.

Earnhardt, who retired this year, will also have opportunities to work with other parts of parent company NBCUniversal in movies, television, podcasts and other areas, the company said.

“We are excited to welcome Dale Jr. to our team—both on and off the track,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports. “As a company, NBCUniversal allows for talent to stretch themselves across not just their field of expertise, but across other areas of their interests in the media world.”

NBC is also partnering with Earnhardt on some of his other businesses, including Dirty Mo Media and Hammerhead Entertainment.

"It is a tremendous honor not only to join NBC Sports next year but to begin a new career alongside people who love NASCAR as much as I do,” said Earnhardt. “To be reunited with Steve Letarte, to be able to call legends like Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty teammates rather than just friends, to be able to continue going to the track and connecting with race fans, it’s a privilege I don’t take lightly. I will devote my heart and soul to this broadcast team and pledge my very best to the millions who watch it.”

In 2017, NBC Sports Group will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and select NASCAR regional & touring series events.

NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR’s awards ceremonies and the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony.