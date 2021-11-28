Cyber Monday Streaming Promos: Hulu for 99 Cents, Two Months Free of Paramount Plus and Discovery Plus, More

We are collectively over, for better or worse, lamenting the commercialization of the holiday season. We now gleefully lean into it with the post-Thanksgiving purchasing orgy known as Black Friday ... a multi-day celebration of what's left of the global supply chain that leads into another mass marketing concept, "Cyber Monday."

And subscription streaming is in on the action. Here are five deals we found:

Hulu Basic for 99 Cents a Month

Hulu's most popular and affordable tier just got dirt-cheap for 12 months, with Hulu offering its basic, ad-supported plan to new and eligible returning customers for 99 cents a month for one year.

Given the regular $6.99-a-month regular price, that's a savings of $72 a year.

The offer expires on Nov. 30. Returning Hulu customers must have quit the service more than a month prior to be eligible.

Sling TV Free for One Month

Sling TV is offering new subscribers a free month of service when they commit to a first month. The offer, however, ends Monday.

If you don't act fast enough, no biggie--Sling TV is still offering both its Blue and Orange tiers, each regularly priced at $35 a month, for only $10 the first month.

The combined tier (regularly $50 a month) is priced at $20 a month.

Three Free Months of Apple TV Plus Without Buying an Apple Gadget?

It's not easy to find an Apple TV Plus user who actually pays the $4.99 rate for the service, given Apple's aggressive promotional strategy for its two-year-old SVOD service.

And these days, you don't even need to buy an iPhone or Macbook Pro to get the exclusive home to Ted Lasso for free. As an enticement to signing up for a store purchasing account, Best Buy is offering three free months of Apple TV Plus, as well as six free months of Apple Music.

Again, you must create a Best Buy account to get the promo.

YouTube TV for $14.99 for the First Month

Google is offering a steep first-month discount for the most popular virtual pay TV service, YouTube TV, marking the regular $64.99-a-month price down to just $14.99.

YouTube TV offers more than 85 channels and features the most robust selection of live-sports options in the vMVPD realm.

Amazon Channels Free for the First Two Months

We might have saved the best for last with this one.

Amazon is offering two months free of a bunch of SVOD services that it sells through its Amazon Prime Video Channels platform. Included in that mix is Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus, Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus and Britbox.

The offer is only available to Amazon Prime Video members and ends Monday, Nov. 29.