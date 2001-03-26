Curtis Court off the docket
King World has apparently called it quits on Curtis Court. Sources say Roger King told the show's production members Thursday that the rookie strip would not return next season. A spokesperson noted that there are enough completed episodes for the show to run through Sept. 6. Curtis Court typically hovered around a 1.0 Nielsen rating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.