CTV Selects Triveni Digital

The Canadian broadcaster CTV is standardizing operations at all of its stations on Triveni Digital solutions for metadata generation and management, as well as for monitoring and analysis of DTV streams.

As part of that decision, the network is using Triveni's GuideBuilder metadata platform at its Calgary and Toronto facilities to provide nationwide centralcasting of Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP) data. In addition, it has deployed StreamScope RM-40 remote DTV transport stream monitors for CTV stations across Canada.

"Triveni Digital systems are essential to our delivery of quality CTV programming," said Yul Lem, senior director of transmission engineering at CTV, in a statement. "Implemented as part of our transition to digital, the GuideBuilder systems are simplifying generation and delivery of accurate PSIP data to CTV stations across Canada. Since rolling them out across our broadcast stations, the StreamScope RM-40 systems have enabled us to realize efficient real-time DTV monitoring throughout our broadcast operations and, in turn, accelerate the isolation and repair of transport stream issues."

Developed with an open system approach, GuideBuilder serves as a high-performance PSIP bit-stream generator that can be integrated with a wide variety of traffic systems, automation systems, and commercial listing services.

To ensure consistent PSIP data generation and continuous playout of data in centralcasting models, GuideBuilder is built on client-server architecture and equipped with fault-tolerant features, including the ability to send out data from an internal carousel in a multiplexer.

Within its centralcasting model, CTV installed primary and secondary GuideBuilder systems in redundant configurations.

"CTV is realizing higher efficiencies and cost savings with respect to hardware installations, as well as training, personnel, and maintenance requirements," as a result of the installation, noted Ralph Bachofen, VP of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital, in a statement. "The strategic placement of StreamScope RM-40 units across CTV will add yet another layer of efficiency and cost savings to the network's operations."