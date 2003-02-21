CTPAA picks keynoters
The Cable Television Public Affairs Association has lined up the keynote
speakers for its annual conference in Washington, D.C., March 30 through April 2.
Heading the list are Jim Robbins, president and CEO of Cox Communications Inc., and National Cable &
Telecommunications Association president and CEO Robert Sachs.
