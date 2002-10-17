CTAM taps Good-Cook
Shelly A. Good-Cook, from the USA Rice Federation, has joined the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing in Alexandria, Va., as director of membership marketing, succeeding Tamara Kukla, who has been named program planner.
