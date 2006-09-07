CSTV Names Bob Rose EVP of Distribution
By Ben Grossman
CSTV has named Bob Rose executive vice president of distribution, reporting to president and CEO Brian Bedol.
Rose will head up CSTV’s negotiations and relationships with all cable and satellite providers, as well as new-media outlets.
Rose is a 14-year veteran of Court TV, where he previously managed the network’s affiliate relations operations. He was also previously with the Children’s Television Workshop and USA Network.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.