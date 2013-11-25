CSN Mid-Atlantic Pens Partnership with 'Washington Times'

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will step onto the pages of the Washington Times through a partnership deal.

Under the agreement with Washington Times LLC, financial terms of which were not disclosed, theWashington Times will be able to use Comcast SportNet's expansive digital media content in both the print and digital versions of the newspaper, as well as WashingtonTimes.com, which garners more than 12 million monthly visitors.

Trebling the amount of sports news, analysis and commentary available on Times platforms, the partnership, CSN Mid-Atlantic written, video and interactive content will complement coverage produced by the newspaper's award-winning sports reporters and columnists.

