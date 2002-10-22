CPB seeds digital switch
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting Monday handed out almost $20 million in grants to 58 public TV stations to help them make the conversion to digital.
oncommercial stations have until May 2003 to make the switch. Currently, 83 of 357 noncommercial stations are broadcasting in digital, covering approximately 58 percent of the country.
The deadline for applications for the next round of digital funding is Dec. 16.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.