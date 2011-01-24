Cox Media Group Names New Head of Technical Operations

The Cox Media Group (CMG) has named broadcast industry veteran Dave Siegler as its new vice president of technical operations. Siegler, who will oversee all engineering and technical operations at the company, takes over the position from Sterling Davis, who retired at the end of 2010.

"Dave's proven technical track record will ensure that we continue to provide our media properties with the highest level of technical support, and his close involvement in industry initiatives will ensure that we continue to support and lead industry initiatives in media," said Neil Johnston, executive vice president and CFO in a statement. "Dave has done an excellent job in Charlotte and also has assisted with other projects across our properties. It is great to be able to promote from within CMG for this important position."

Prior to the promotion, Siegler was director of broadcast operations and engineering for the company's WSOC and WAXN TV stations in Charlotte, N.C. There he oversaw the transition to HD news, the launch of a mobile DTV pilot station and the design and management of a new multi-channel master control suite.

Sieler also assisted in a variety of company-wide initiatives such as channel branding, business continuity and system architecture designs and he has been active in industry wide groups. Siegler currently serves as conference vice president and on the Executive Committee for the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE).

"My focus will be to lead and grow our integrated media company through the rapidly changing technology and consumer demands," said Siegler in a statement. "This is an exciting time of change in our business where we can adapt all forms of digital media to better suit our customers while being the competitive leader in every market we serve."