Cox Communications Promotes Suzanne Fenwick to SVP of Content Acquisition

Cox Communications said Friday that it has promoted Suzanne Fenwick to senior vice president of content acquisition, succeeding chief content strategist Andy Albert when he retires at the end of the year after 25 years with the company.

In her new role Fenwick will oversee all video programming provider relationships and content acquisition, including the negotiation of program carriage agreements with major content producers. She will also help set the company’s long term video content and distribution strategy including streaming, On Demand and diverse programming.

Fenwick has two decades of experience in the cable industry, and has served as vice president on the content acquisition team, led negotiations for all major cable network deals and negotiated new media content rights related to TV Everywhere, Video On Demand and advertising. This position will be backfilled and report to Fenwick and the company said she is actively seeking internal and external candidates.

Prior to her focus on the content side of the business, Fenwick served as executive director of corporate development and mergers and acquisitions where she managed the acquisition and sale of Travel Channel, the sale of past wireless spectrum and tower assets and the company’s going-private transaction in xx. She also served a stint as vice president of finance for Cox Business, the commercial services division and fastest growing segment of Cox Communications.

“Suzanne has been in the middle of many of our most strategic negotiations in her career and has the experience and the thoughtful approach to lead our content team into the rapidly evolving future,” EVP and chief financial officer Perley McBride said in a press release.