Cox to buy 240,000 S-A digital boxes
Cox Communications struck a deal to buy at least 240,000 Explorer 2100 digital set-top boxes from Scientific-Atlanta during 2001. Cox plans to deploy the advanced S-A digital boxes in some of its biggest markets, including San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Oklahoma City. The set-top offers interactive TV features and boasts a 130 MHz processor. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Richard Tedesco
