Cotton to CNBC Europe
Richard Cotton, NBC executive vice president and general counsel, has been named president and managing director, CNBC Europe. General counsel at NBC for 11 years, he has also served on the board of CNBC Europe and CNBC Asia and has been part of the executive team overseeing CNBC Europe's expansion in key territories over the past year. NBC said Susan Weiner will replace Cotton, at least temporarily, as acting general counsel, NBC.
