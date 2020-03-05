Coronavirus Cancellations: From MipTV to MWC, How the Outbreak Is Impacting the Global Media-Tech Events Business
Publisher and event producer Reed Midem on Wednesday announced that it will cancel its upcoming MipTV global TV programming market in Cannes, France, in response to the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The cancellation also covers offshoot events MipDoc and MipFormats. Reed Midem has also postponed its third annual drama sidebar Canneseries.
Visit Next TV to read the rest of this story.
