Cord-Cutting Alarm Sounds Anew as Comcast's Q3 Video Losses Exceed the 10% YoY Mark For the First Time

Two Q3 earnings reports by major pay TV operators in, and we can already see that cord-cutting is up in a big way.

Comcast on Thursday reported the loss of 540,000 residential Xfinity TV subscribers and 21,000 business pay TV customers, upping its 2002 year-to-date linear video sub losses to nearly 1.6 million.

(Image credit: Lightshed Partners)

As the graphic from LightShed Partners Group (left) shows, Comcast has lost just over 10.5% of the 18.549 million video customers it had on Sept. 30, 2021 — the firm said it's the first time that the rate of Comcast's cord-cutting has exceeded 10%.

The narrative, on a larger scale, matches a similar chart LightShed published late last week (below right) for Verizon Fios TV, which reported a heightened loss of 95,000 customers in the third quarter.

(Image credit: Lightshed Partners)

After remaining largely stable during pandemic-influenced 2020 and 2021, the year-over-year rate of erosion to Verizon’s video customer base began accelerating abruptly in the second quarter.

Charter Communications, the second largest pay TV operator in the U.S., reports its third-quarter earnings on Friday, so we should have an even better idea of where the trend lines are headed by the end of the week.

Beyond that, with DirecTV’s customer metrics now shrouded from public view following the pay TV company’s spinoff last year from AT&T to a JV run by private equity, our next major signpost will be Dish Network earnings later in November.

In the second quarter, the largest pay TV operators covering 92% of the U.S. market lost a combined 1.925 million subscribers. Look for them to beat that awful benchmark soundly in Q3.

Sustained loss of distribution could be devastating to media companies, who are already looking at a souring advertising sales market. ■