comScore Makes Local Titling Deal With TitanTV

comScore said it made an agreement with TitanTV to automate the local-TV program titling process for its station clients.

TitanTV’s MediaStar tool handles the electronic submission of titles, eliminating the need for the stations to update comScore on program titles in a separate process.



Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are really pleased to be partnered with TitanTV to simplify, streamline and automate the program titling process," said comScore's executive VP of local television Steve Walsh. "As comScore Local's currency continues its rapid growth among TV stations and advertising agencies alike, it's more important than ever that our program titling processes supports the speed and accuracy that clients demand. TitanTV enables that level of performance and output, and we know our clients will appreciate and take advantage of this major advance."

comScore anticipates having the MediaStar interface introduced to all TV station clients by the end of 2017.