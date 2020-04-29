Compensation Edges Lower For Top AMC Networks Execs

Compensation for senior executives at AMC Networks edged lower in 2019, according to documents filed with the SEC Wednesday.

CEO Josh Sapan’s total compensation was $20.195 million, down 2% from $20.615 million in 2018. His salary was unchanged at $2 million and his $13 million in stock awards and $4.4 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation were similar to their 2018 levels.

Ed Carroll, the company’s chief operating officer had $8.412 million in total compensation, down a bit from $8.715 million the year before.

Sean Sullivan, the CFO, and James Gallagher, the general counsel, took bigger hits. Sullivan’s compensation for 2019 was $5.098 million, down from $10.205 million. Gallagher’s was $3.164 million, down from $6.823 million. Both executives got much lower stock awards in 2019.

Charles Dolan, the Cablevision founder who serves as executive chairman of AMC Networks, received $2.752 million, down from 42.833 million in 2018.