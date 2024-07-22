CommScope's $2.1 Billion Sale of Outdoor Wireless Networks Unit Buys Time, Hurts Profitability

Indebted tech vendor CommScope has announced the sale of its Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN) and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) segments to Amphenol Corp. for $2.1 billion.

Managing a debt load of $9 billion, much of it tied to the $7.4 billion purchase of Arris in 2019, CommScope will be able to avoid liquidation through 2025, Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold told investors.

But it comes with a cost.

“The cash infusion enables CommScope to meet its debt obligations through 2025,” Leopold wrote. “However, it is divesting some of its most profitable businesses and will no longer have the cash generation from the OWN and DAS assets."

In early October, CommScope sold its “Home Networks” unit, which makes “customer premises equipment” like video set-tops and gateways, to Vantiva, the French company formerly known as Technicolor.

The company’s latest divestment is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

“This transaction allows CommScope to increase focus and further strengthen its CommScope NEXT priorities with its remaining segments and business units,” CommScope CEO Chuck Treadway, said in a statement. “We believe CommScope’s OWN and DAS businesses are positioned to continue to perform well under Amphenol’s leadership.”

While CommScope seeks to raise capital through divestments, it has put money recently into its Access Networks Solutions business, outbidding Vecima Networks in May to acquire bankrupt Casa Systems’ cable tech operations for $45.1 million.