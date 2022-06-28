Commisso Gets Honorary Doctorate from Drake University

Mediacom Communications chairman and CEO Rocco Commisso received an honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from Iowa’s Drake University earlier this week, in part for his company’s commitment to the state.

“While other broadband providers exited Iowa, Mediacom — under Mr. Commisso’s leadership — invested in infrastructure critical to the economic vitality of our state,” Drake University president Marty Martin said in a press release. “Mediacom has demonstrated its shared commitment to Drake University’s inspiration statement: To strengthen the communities we serve.”

Iowa is one of Mediacom’s largest markets and in 2017 the company made 1-gigabit internet service available to more than 300 communities in the state as part of a three-year, $1 billion capital investment plan. In 2020, Mediacom chose Iowa as the location for the first ever field trial showcasing the multi-gigabit speeds of the cable industry’s new 10G platform.

“Home to nearly 1,600 of our dedicated employees and a third of our loyal customer base, Iowa has long been the crown jewel of Mediacom’s 22 state network operations,” Commisso said in a press release. “It is a tremendous privilege to receive an honorary degree from Drake, a distinguished university that sits in the heart of Iowa’s capital and whose administration, faculty and graduates have made immeasurable contributions to the state’s economic, educational and cultural advancement.”